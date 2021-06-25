Salman Khan talks to Kabir Bedi about making mistakes in life: ‘I have come and said sorry’

Bollywood star Salman Khan has opened up about making mistakes in life in a conversation with Kabir Bedi on the sidelines of promoting his autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor.

Sharing a clip of their conversation on Instagram, Kabir wrote, “Salman Khan and I talk about what it took to tell the story of my life honestly, and how I wrote my book in the pandemic.”

The video starts with Kabir Khan sharing how he put the pandemic to best use by penning his autobiography. Salman Khan, on his part, heaped praises on the Khoon Bhari Maang actor, stating that he is a ‘pure man’. “Whatever comes out, it’s straight from the heart, your soul,” Khan said, adding that given Bedi is so honest, he is sure the book will be a beautiful read and one can learn from his journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabir Bedi (@ikabirbedi)

Kabir Bedi also said in the book, he has shared ‘the mistakes that I have made and I hope everyone can learn from that’.

To this, Salman Khan said that owning one’s mistake is the most difficult thing one can do. “Everyone denies that. I am one of those persons sitting right in front of you. I always said, ‘I haven’t done this.’ But if you have said that ‘yes, I have done this mistake and I have tried to rectify it this way,’ that takes a lot of courage,” he told Bedi.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star further said that there have been times when he too has come forward and apologised. Khan said, “There are times when I have made mistakes. I have come and said sorry. Mistakes do happen but then repeating the same mistakes again is not okay.”

Salman Khan also lauded Kabir Bedi for his honesty in sharing his life experiences. “When you write a book, the most courageous thing is to go look deep inside your soul. When you are writing, you think yeh likhu, nahi likhu (whether I should write this or not)… And then you say, to hell with it, I am just going to be honest with myself and honest to everyone, and I am going to write the honest truth about what all has happened with me.”

Touched by Khan’s kind words, Bedi told him that this was the journey he has gone through. “And I have explored many things in this book — career, successes, triumphs, failures, love relationships…” Quick to interrupt him with a naughty smile, Khan said, “Now this is something that I should learn from you sir!”