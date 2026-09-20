‘Come on, troll me now’: Salman Khan takes off T-shirt on Bigg Boss 20 to confront haters

Salman Khan appeared visibly angry and upset over the culture of trolling on social media during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. Addressing the trolling he has faced himself, Salman took off his T-shirt and flaunted his physique, challenging trolls to say whatever they wanted. After the contestants gave him a standing ovation, Salman went on to issue a stern warning to online trolls.

Besides criticising the culture of trolling, Salman Khan also called out sections of the film industry and media. He spoke about actors allegedly running paid negative campaigns against their peers and celebrities being pressured to comment on political issues. Salman said, “I know who trolls me. We have so many fan clubs that we know who does what. We just choose not to react. They are making money by putting you down, and there might be heroes or producers who would encourage this by paying some money. Then people talk about corruption. For money, they give four or five stars to films. That is also a huge corruption. So are you in any position to talk about ethics or morals?”

He further added, “On the other hand, there are people who also do good work on social media. I feel nice seeing that. While the industry people don’t react, some don’t want to comment on the political aspect of what is happening in the country. We don’t want to do it, it’s our wish. We might not have the knowledge or don’t want to get into this. Why should we get into this? So that one journalist asks, and everyone runs it for TRP. I don’t want to be a part of that. It is your job; you go and find out what the truth is, and you come and tell us. You have to inform us, tell us. You don’t have to bring us into it by asking for our opinion or comment. But they want trolls.”

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The actor further went on to remove his T-shirt and mic, and said, “They troll me, saying ‘Bhai mota ho gaya hai.’ (removes his T-shirt) Come on, troll me now. I have no six-pack abs. You guys like to troll. See this and take a close-up shot. All those who comment, first look at yourselves, then do this. Better to look after your parents and their health than troll us. I can understand when someone says, ‘Bhai, you’ve lost weight or put on weight,’ but making fun of Sohail, Varun, or anyone from the industry is not cool. Go ahead and troll me as much as you want. I even wear torn shoes. I will wear them next time and come here. If someone repeats a dress, they get trolled. Comment if you don’t like someone’s work, or if you didn’t like a film, or if a minister is a certain way. What’s the need to abuse? We can also do that. Trolls think that whatever they do, we will get scared. The day we react, they will keep running around.”

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Salman Khan recalls tracking down a troll

Salman Khan also recalled an incident when he went to a troll’s house to confront him. He shared, “Just imagine if I tell my fan club someday that there are 15-20 people who are saying wrong things about me. They know where these people stay, what they and their families do. 8-10 years ago, there was a boy who was writing dirty things about me, so I tracked him down and went to his house. Both parents were teachers; his sister went to a good school. I asked if I should expose his face and identity to the world. He begged for forgiveness, but it can be easily done. If this doesn’t stop, this will happen someday. There is no law on trolling; OTT, cinema, and TV have censorship. It will come on social media too someday. Where will these trolls go then?”

“Even those who like and subscribe to them for fun, what kind of character and upbringing do they have?” Salman added. He later turned to the contestants and told them, “You all have been victims of this.”

Salman Khan on his latest look and scrutiny around films

The Bigg Boss 20 host also addressed rumors around his new look. Salman said people assumed he was doing a hair transplant. “They say, ‘Takla ho gaya hai!’ It’s a look for my film, and the real reason is that a friend of mine passed away two months ago. But these people say I am getting a hair transplant. It doesn’t make a difference to me, but so many people go through depression. Everyone has a different personality. I take it in my stride, but there are others who, when something wrong gets written about them, which is not true, undergo depression. So many suicides have happened. The language these trolls use only shows their upbringing. Are they even humans? They are parasites. The section is small, and we need to wipe them out.”

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He added, “A new thing that has started is that they say they have made us big. We respect fans, but does that mean you do this to us? You bought a ticket to see the film; you didn’t buy us. We give it our best so that people enjoy a film. No ethics, morals, principles, or scruples. So many people are sad and depressed, trying to lose weight. Who are you to pass comments and make money at their expense? Sharam aani chahiye. I am happy that a lot of actors have also started calling these people out. I salute them.”