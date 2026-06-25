‘Salman Khan would take off his shirt if he forgot dance steps,’ recalls Vindu Dara Singh

Salman Khan has his own unique style of dancing, with his signature swag. While many of the actor’s hooksteps went on to become iconic, he isn’t known as a dancer. In a recent interview, Vindu Dara Singh, who has worked with Salman in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and many other films, recalled the superstar’s approach towards practicing dance steps before performing on film sets.

During a chat with Kadak’s YouTube channel, Vindu was asked if Salman practices his dance before the film’s shoot. “When we think about who is the best dancer in the film industry, Salman’s name never comes up. This happens because he doesn’t practice dance at all. If Salman Khan decides that he will practice a song for 10-15 days and perform it, then there will be no other dancer like him. People will be surprised to see him. That is Salman Khan for you,” he shared.

ALSO READ | Vijay’s dad quit Shah Rukh Khan’s debut, its hero staged a walkout: How SRK got Deewana

The actor further added, “He comes, sits, and asks what he has to do. Then, the dance master does the steps to tell him. He starts the take instantly. Other people take 20 days of rehearsal, they practice those dangerous steps to come and perform them. Salman Khan is watching, not practicing. So just imagine how easily it comes to him, what memory he has, and how talented he is. If he practiced, no one could dance better than him in the industry.”

‘Salman said he would take off his shirt’

Vindu also recalled an anecdote when Salman didn’t practice the steps before a live show. “While shooting for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, he had to perform in a show in Delhi. The dance master was trying to get his time. There was a big set on Madh Island. The dance master called him to say that they need to practice with him. Salman asked him to come during lunch. They came to show to him what he has to do during the show,” he said.

When Vindu asked what he would do if he forgets anything, the superstar’s reply left him surprised. “Salman said, ‘Let’s go Vindu, we will practice’. The dance master showed him the entire choreography and he told him, ‘Are you done? Now go’. I was shocked looking at him, thinking he will now perform in front of 1000 people after this? I asked him, ‘What if you forget the steps?’ Salman replied that he would just take off his shift then. That is Salman Khan, and that is why he is loved by all.”

When Salman Khan asked Prabhudeva to ‘make’ him dance

Veteran choreographer Prabhudheva donned the hat of a director when he made Wanted with Salman Khan in 2009. During an interview O2 India in 2023, he had recalled that Salman was keen on dancing well in the film and even told him to “break my bones.” “He used to say, don’t worry about the picture working. Make my song superbly. He used to say, ‘Break my bones, make me dance well’. He wants to do it. He has that fire.” The film had many grooving tracks, including, ‘Jalwa’, ‘Love Me Love Me’.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vindu Dara Singh is currently promoting his next film, Welcome To The Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is set to release at the theatres on June 26. On the other hand, Salman Khan will next be seen in the patriotic war drama Maatrubhumi. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films, the movie doesn’t have a definite release date yet. He will also be seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s next.