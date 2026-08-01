Salman Khan surprises Sohail with special appearance on Alliance: ‘Kya bhai!’

As Alliance enters its finale week, Salman Khan has surprised the contestants—and especially his brother Sohail Khan—with a special appearance on the show. Sohail, who is known to keep a relatively private life, made headlines when he joined Alliance. The arrival of his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, later added to the excitement. Now, with Sohail successfully making it to the finale week, Salman has stepped in to support his brother. What makes Salman’s appearance particularly special is that, for the first time in television history, the actor has entered a reality show as a family member rather than as a host or celebrity guest.

Having hosted Bigg Boss for several years, Salman has largely been seen as the face of television reality shows. However, watching him enter Alliance simply as an elder brother won many hearts online.

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The makers of Alliance shared a short glimpse of Salman’s entry into the house. Dressed in a denim-on-denim outfit and sporting a hat, Salman made a stylish entry that left the contestants visibly shocked. The two brothers then shared a warm hug after Salman greeted Sohail with, “Kya bhai!”

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The video soon went viral on social media, drawing several reactions. One user wrote on X, “Nobody is ever ‘too busy.’ It’s all about priorities. If Salman Khan can make time to support Sohail Khan, what’s everyone else’s excuse?”

Reports about Salman’s appearance had been doing the rounds for the past few days. And after Salman was spotted on the set of the show, fans were excited to see him inside the Alliance set. Alliance gained a lot of attention following Sohail’s participation, during which he openly spoke about his divorce, marriage and family life. The Prime Video show is hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu.