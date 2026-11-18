Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for his thoughtful gestures towards friends and colleagues. The actor is now making headlines after treating the cast and crew of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace to a surprise. The actor hosted a get-together at his Panvel farmhouse on November 12, where he gifted luxury Swiss watches to members of the film’s team.

The get-together took place two days after the film’s trailer launch and was reportedly organised as a gesture of appreciation for everyone who contributed to the project.

According to reports, the team members were initially informed that the gathering would focus on the film’s promotional plans. However, the meeting turned into a celebration when Salman surprised them with expensive timepieces.