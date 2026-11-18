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Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for his thoughtful gestures towards friends and colleagues. The actor is now making headlines after treating the cast and crew of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace to a surprise. The actor hosted a get-together at his Panvel farmhouse on November 12, where he gifted luxury Swiss watches to members of the film’s team.
The get-together took place two days after the film’s trailer launch and was reportedly organised as a gesture of appreciation for everyone who contributed to the project.
According to reports, the team members were initially informed that the gathering would focus on the film’s promotional plans. However, the meeting turned into a celebration when Salman surprised them with expensive timepieces.
As reported by Mid-Day, the actor gifted around 20 to 25 watches, each reportedly worth between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 6 lakh. The timepieces were sourced from Kapoor Watch Company. A photograph from the celebration has also surfaced on social media, offering a glimpse of the occasion.
Salman Khan tricked the ‘Maatrubhumi’ cast and crew into coming to his Panvel farmhouse on Nov 12 by telling them it was a “promotional” strategy meeting.
When they arrived, there was no meeting just a surprise party and 25 Swiss luxury watches waiting for them. But… 👇 https://t.co/mlTwwged6T
— ashish kumar (@Betamasterjika) November 17, 2026
Salman reportedly chose different luxury watch brands for the men and women associated with the film. Male cast and crew members received watches from Longines and TAG Heuer, while the women were gifted Rado timepieces. The actor personally handed over the gifts as a token of appreciation for their contribution to the project.
Director Apoorva Lakhia attended the celebration along with actors Chitrangda Singh, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj and Tanya Desai. Dialogue writer Chintan Shah was also present. Several members of the team shared pictures and glimpses of the celebration on social media.
About Maatrubhumi
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is a war drama starring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. The film was originally announced as Battle of Galwan but was later renamed.
Speaking about the film in its trailer screening, Salman clarified that it was not intended to be an anti-China project or a biopic. He explained that the story focuses on soldiers, their families and the challenges they face during wartime, on both sides of the border. The actor also dismissed reports that the makers had been pressured by the government to rewrite the script, calling such claims baseless.
Salman also addressed the film’s repeated delays, attributing them to the time taken to complete its visual effects and Chitrangda Singh’s injury, which affected the shooting schedule. He said the makers wanted to ensure that the VFX met their expectations rather than rush the project. The actor further revealed that the film had cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts.
Originally expected to release in January, the film went through several changes to its release schedule before finally locking December 4, 2026, as its theatrical release date.