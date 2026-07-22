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Salman Khan supports CJP protest: ‘Heart goes out to students who were hurt’
Salman Khan extended his support to CJP-led student protest, applauding them for taking a stand and demanding a better educational system.
Actor Salman Khan has extended his support to the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protest over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. The star — perhaps the biggest celebrity to comment on the issue — said he was glad that the students had come together to demand a better educational system, adding that the government should listen to their demands.
Taking to social media late on Wednesday, Salman wrote, “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”
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He said that the stand taken by the students shows their “dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard and make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go about it, and the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”
He also cautioned that the protest should not be hijacked. “This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated. Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub.”
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Over the last week, actors such as Hrithik Roshan, Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Tovino Thomas and Atul Kulkarni, among many others, have condemned the police action against demonstrators and supported the CJP protests.
The protests at Jantar Mantar began earlier this month. Students demanded accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak, sweeping reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Activist Sonam Wangchuk later joined the agitation, launching a hunger strike before being removed from the protest site. Tensions escalated during Monday’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march when police used force to disperse protesters.
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