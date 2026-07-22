Salman Khan supports CJP protest: ‘Heart goes out to students who were hurt’

Actor Salman Khan has extended his support to the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protest over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. The star — perhaps the biggest celebrity to comment on the issue — said he was glad that the students had come together to demand a better educational system, adding that the government should listen to their demands.

Taking to social media late on Wednesday, Salman wrote, “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”