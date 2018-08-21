Bharat: Salman Khan turns photographer for Sunil Grover in Malta

Salman Khan clicked a few photos of Sunil Grover on the sets of Bharat in Malta. Salman Khan clicked a few photos of Sunil Grover on the sets of Bharat in Malta.

The shooting of Salman Khan starrer Bharat is underway in Malta and the cast of the film seems to be having a gala time. After Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi, it is Sunil Grover who has shared photos from the sets of Bharat in Malta. The comedian, who plays Salman’s brother in the film, has shared photos of himself dressed in a quintessential ‘Bhai’ attire.

Sunil is not only dressed like Salman but in fact, his picture has also been clicked by Salman Khan. Sunil Grover shared a few photos on Twitter with the caption, “Photo toh sab kheenchte hain lekin Tiger se behtar photo koi nahin kheenchta. :))Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan sir for making me look even more handsome 🤩@Bharat_TheFilm (Anyone can click photos but nobody can click better than Tiger).”

Photo toh sab kheenchte hain lekin Tiger se behtar photo koi nahin kheenchta. :))Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan sir for making me look even more handsome 🤩@Bharat_TheFilm pic.twitter.com/KfLHivc8LH — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 20, 2018

Sunil had earlier shared another photo where he was seen being clicked by Salman. The caption of that photo read, “Ahem ahem.. soon posting the final pictures. As they come. Don’t keep looking at the photographer only! Btw location is Malta…Shooting for the film Bharat …ya…😎 photographer’s photo courtesy Atul Sir. @beingsalmankhan @atulreellife”.

Ahem ahem.. soon posting the final pictures. As they come. Don’t keep looking at the photographer only! Btw location is Malta…Shooting for the film Bharat …ya…😎 photographer’s photo courtesy Atul Sir. @atulreellife @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/szmCycbtG1 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 17, 2018

After Priyanka Chopra’s exit from the film, the makers have now roped in Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. This is Ali Abbas Zafar’s third collaboration with Salman Khan after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.

