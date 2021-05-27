Salman Khan suing KRK for defamatory claims, not Radhe review: Actor’s legal team clarifies

Salman Khan's legal team has issued a statement saying that the defamation against KRK has nothing to do with his Radhe review. (Photo: Still from Radhe, KRK/Instagram)

After actor Kamaal R Khan took to social media a few days ago saying that Salman Khan had filed a defamation case against him for reviewing Radhe, Salman’s legal team has issued a statement saying that the said case has nothing to do with the review of the film. The statement reads that the suit against KRK has been filed because he “has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand Being Human are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits.”

The full statement from DSK Legal, Salman Khan’s legal team, reads, “Mr Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect.”

“The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand Being Human are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. The Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself. Mr Kamaal R Khan’s lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr Kamaal R. Khan “will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date.” The Hon’ble Court has been pleased to pass an order taking into account this statement made by Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer,” the statement concluded.

Court hearing is done. Next date is 7th June 2021! Vande Mataram! Satyamev Jayate. Jai Hind! 🙏🏼👍👌💪💪💪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 27, 2021

KRK took to Twitter and shared, “Court hearing is done. Next date is 7th June 2021! Vande Mataram! Satyamev Jayate. Jai Hind!”

Earlier, the Deshdrohi actor had put out a series of tweets implying that Salman Khan had filed a defamation case against him for giving a bad review to his latest film Radhe.

Salman Khan’s Radhe, also starring Disha Patani, released on ZEEPlex and theatres on Eid.