Sudeep says climax shoot for Dabangg 3 was hectic

Sudeep, who is playing the antagonist in Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan, said filming a shirtless fighting sequence with the star was a great experience.

Salman Khan and Sudeep will have a face-off in Dabangg 3 (Source: Twitter/sudeep).

South star Sudeep on Tuesday said filming the climax sequence for the upcoming third installment in the Dabangg franchise was hectic.

The 45-year-old actor, who is playing the antagonist in the movie opposite Salman Khan, said filming a shirt-less fighting sequence with Salman was a great experience.

“Climax shoot for ‘Dabangg3’ has been very hectic yet a great experience. Huge set n a humongous team.”

“Bare body Fight against @BeingSalmanKhan is the least I had ever thought of doing ever. Yeah I do carry a little confidence today and I’m enjoying it,” Sudeep tweeted.

Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudheva, also features Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

The film, which is slated to release on December 20, is produced by Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production.

