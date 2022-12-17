Salman Khan stumbles upon an old video of Akshay Kumar, actors exchange emotional words: ‘Really touched by your message’

Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan recently had an emotional exchange on social media where the Dabangg star came across a video of Akshay on Instagram. Salman, on Friday night, shared a heartening throwback video of a teary-eyed Akshay where he was talking about his sister Alka.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Salman wrote, “I just came across something that I thought that I must share with ev1. God bless you akki, truly amazing, felt so good seeing this. Keep fit, keep working n may god always be with you brother. @akshaykumar.”

Akshay shared Salman’s Instagram story of the video and in turn responded, “Really touched by your message @beingsalmankhan. Bohot accha laga. God bless you too. Shine on 🤗.”

This particular video is from a few months ago when Akshay promoted his film Raksha Bandhan on the sets of Superstar Singer 2. His sister Alka had shared an audio note for him where she addressed him as Raju and said in Punjabi, “I just remembered as I was chatting with someone that Rakshi is on August 11. You have stood by me at all times, good or bad. You’ve played the role of my father, friend and brother, thank you for everything.”

On the work front, Akshay had four releases in 2022 – Bachchhan Paanday, Cuttputlli, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan. His upcoming relesaes include Selfiee and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Salman did not have any releases in 2022 and was only seen in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s GodFather. His upcoming lineup of films includes Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3.