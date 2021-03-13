Salman Khan strikes a dashing pose with Shera on Antim set, see photo

Salman Khan will soon be seen alongside Aayush Sharma in Antim. (Photo: Shera/Instagram)

Salman Khan’s look from his upcoming actioner Antim: The Final Truth, where he reportedly plays a Sikh policeman, is already a hit with his fans. And now, the superstar’s bodyguard Shera has teased the fans with a behind-the-scenes photo of Salman from the set of the film.

Sporting a red turban and a black vest teamed with blue denim, Salman is captured in a pensive mood. The candid photo also features Shera standing next to the Tiger Zinda Hai star. “Throwback Friday @Beingsalmankhan #SalmanKhan #Sheraa #Beingsheraa #Antim,” Shera wrote, captioning the picture.

Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, is touted as a two-hero film where Salman will lock horns with brother-in-law Aayush. The Dabangg star is also the producer on the film. Antim’s first look was unveiled in December 2020. The teaser featured Salman and Aayush in angry avatars.

Antim is Aayush Sharma’s second film after debut Loveyatri in 2018. The romantic film was also a Salman Khan Films production. Antim: The Final Truth will release later this year.

Besides Antim, Salman Khan will soon feature in Radhe, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Tiger 3 and a cameo in SRK starrer Pathan.