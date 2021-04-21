Salman Khan-starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai to release on multiple platforms this Eid as Covid-19 surges

Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the first Hindi film to simultaneously release on multiple platforms. The highly-anticipated movie will release in theatres on May 13 as well as on ZEE5’s pay per view medium ZeePlex on the same day, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Besides this, the movie will also be available for the audience on various DTH services, including the likes of Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV, thereby giving the viewers a chance to watch the actioner on any platform of their choice.

Speaking on the subject, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios shared, “The ongoing pandemic forced us to innovate, and we are proud to be the first to embark upon this new distribution strategy. While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we realized we’d be doing a disservice to Salman’s fans nationwide if we aren’t able to release theatrically in all Indian states. We sensed the need for a pay per view solution along with theatres, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience of viewing the film. There cannot be a better film than Radhe to offer the audiences who’ve been waiting for an out and out entertainer for over a year now. Radhe continues our network’s deep relationship with Salman Khan and we are looking to release the film in over 40 countries including theatrical release in major overseas markets.”

Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of Salman Khan’s production company, Salman Khan Films tweeted, “The perfect Eid celebration!💥 #Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing simultaneously on multiple platforms worldwide. #RadheThisEid.”

Helmed by Prabhudheva, Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani in significant parts. The trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release tomorrow (April 22).