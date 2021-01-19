Salman Khan starrer Radhe to release in theatres on Eid 2021

Salman Khan-starrer Radhe will have a theatrical release, the Bollywood star stated via a note on Instagram on Tuesday. The Prabhudheva directorial was earlier supposed to have a May 2020 release. However, the film was delayed owing to the spread of coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.

But there is finally some good news for ‘Bhai’s’ fans as the actor has decided to have a theatrical release for the film. Khan said he wants to help the film exhibitors and theatre owners, therefore this decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman’s note read, “Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners… It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres.”

“In return I would expect them to take the utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing..” the note concluded.

Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab and Randeep Hooda in pivotal parts. It is being bankrolled by Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.