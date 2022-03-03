Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali won’t release on Diwali or Eid. Here’s the holiday it will release on

Fans of Salman Khan have been waiting for a glimpse of his upcoming film Tiger 3, but the actor has presented them with another surprise. Producers Nadiadwala Grandson took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the release date of Salman-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 30.

The Instagram caption read, “Celebrate #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali on New Year with @beingsalmankhan & #SajidNadiadwala directed by @farhadsamji 🎉 Releasing in cinemas on 30th December 2022.” The film also stars Pooja Hegde.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Pooja Hegde had said, “He (Salman) is very sweet and very real. So it’s very easy to communicate with someone like that. I always say what I love about him is that if he loves you…he really does, you can tell that. And if he hates you, you can tell that too.”

“The pressure is on, and I am feeling more nervous now. But it is all good, I’ve been blessed with a great line-up ahead,” she said about working with Salman in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Salman has been shooting for YRF’s Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi for many months now but the shoot was halted on various occasions due to COVID-19.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be Salman’s only release in 2022. In 2021, the actor was seen in Antim: The Final Truth and Radhe. He is expected to make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan as well.