Salman Khan starrer Bharat leaked online by Tamilrockers

Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is available online for download. The piracy website Tamilrockers has leaked the period drama online.

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and others. It has already been affected by the ongoing ICC World Cup and now, after its leak, the film’s box office collection is expected to witness a setback.

Despite several complaints and strict action by the court, the filmmakers have failed in fighting the menace of Tamilrockers. Last week too, films like NGK, Devi 2 and India’s Most Wanted were uploaded online by the notorious piracy website.

While talking about Bharat, Katrina Kaif told indianexpress.com, “What I did for Bharat when I came onboard is to come absolutely without any baggage, or any experiences of any films we both have done before. All I wanted to do and have done is do as much justice to Kumud’s role as I can. So we did a lot of work on Kumud.”

She added, “And on days when the cameras were not rolling or if we had a break, of course, me, Ali and Salman, as we had just worked together in Tiger Zinda Hai, had a lovely sense of fun and friendship.”