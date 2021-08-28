scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Must Read

Salman Khan, nephew Nirvan Khan are bonding ‘chacha bhatija’ style in Russia, see photo

Salman Khan is presently shooting for Tiger 3 in Russia. The film also stars Katrina Kaif.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 28, 2021 9:22:41 am
Salman Khan- Nirvan Khan- Tiger 3- RussiaSalman Khan with his nephew Nirvan Khan on the sets of Tiger 3 in Russia. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)

Salman Khan has shared a new click from Russia, where he is currently shooting for  Tiger 3. HIs latest photo has him enjoying a walk with his nephew Nirvan, Sohail Khan’s son.

Sharing the picture with the younger Khan, Salman wrote, “Chacha Bhatija … @nirvankhan15.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

In the click, Salman is seen wearing casual denims and a white printed t-shirt and jacket with his signature cap, and Nirvan is seen smiling away as he walks next to his uncle, donning a black leather jacket.

Nirvan too had shared a picture form Russia on his Instagram, where he wrote, “Wind chill effect.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nirvan Khan (@nirvankhan15)

Nirvan, the elder son of actor Sohail Khan and Fabulous Life of Bollywood Wives star Seema Khan, hopes to join the film industry and be behind the camera, as a filmmaker. And our sources suggest that Nirvan has joined Salman’s Tiger 3 to gain some first hand experience as an assistant director.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Explained: BellBottom’s theatrical release is a gamble that paid off

Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi along with Salman. The film is being helmed by Yash Raj Films’ diretor Maneesh Sharma.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

After finishing the Russia schedule, the film will then be shot in picturesque locales of Turkey and Austria.

Salman will also star in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth and Kick 2. On the other hand, after Tiger 3, Katrina will take up Farhan Khan’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt, and Sriram Raghavan’s film with Vijay Sethupathi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan are exploring Ladakh

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 28: Latest News

Advertisement