Salman Khan sparks massive fan frenzy at Dubai event, security struggles to control crowd

Salman Khan’s appearance at a Dubai event sparked a massive fan frenzy, with security personnel struggling to control the crowd as videos of the actor’s arrival went viral.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
3 min readBengaluruUpdated: Oct 7, 2026 04:37 PM IST
salman dubaiSalman Khan gets a superstar welcome in Dubai as hundreds of fans gather at the Beautyworld Dubai event.
Make us preferred source on Google

Salman Khan and his massive fan following continue to be a force to reckon with. Recently, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan received a grand welcome in Dubai as he arrived for a launch event at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Videos from the event showed hundreds of fans packing the venue and waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor, with the crowd becoming so large that entry was reportedly stopped.

Also read | Salman Khan gets Delhi HC notice over plea to stay his suit against Kala Hiran release

A viral clip showed Salman’s security team forming a human chain and struggling to keep fans at bay as he made his way through the venue. Shring the clip, a fan wrote, “THIS LOOK IS PURE FIRE! Megastar Salman Khan — The Powerhouse of Swag! Whattaaa Crowd! The Stardom is simply UNMATCHABLE! Class, Charm, Aura & Swag — Everything is on another level! ”

See Salman Khan’s videos from Dubai here:

Dressed in a formal suit with a blue shirt, and not to miss the silver earings, a neck chain and stylish sunglasses, Salman looked simply dapper. The actor later interacted with select fans and members of the media and also participated in a rapid-fire Q&A session.

In another video, Salman Khan can be seen taking a stroll through Dubai Mall as fans gather around him for a glimpse of the superstar.

Salman is attending Beautyworld Dubai, which is being held from October 6 to 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments