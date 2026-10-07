Salman Khan sparks massive fan frenzy at Dubai event, security struggles to control crowd

Salman Khan gets a superstar welcome in Dubai as hundreds of fans gather at the Beautyworld Dubai event.

Salman Khan and his massive fan following continue to be a force to reckon with. Recently, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan received a grand welcome in Dubai as he arrived for a launch event at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Videos from the event showed hundreds of fans packing the venue and waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor, with the crowd becoming so large that entry was reportedly stopped.

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A viral clip showed Salman’s security team forming a human chain and struggling to keep fans at bay as he made his way through the venue. Shring the clip, a fan wrote, “THIS LOOK IS PURE FIRE! Megastar Salman Khan — The Powerhouse of Swag! Whattaaa Crowd! The Stardom is simply UNMATCHABLE! Class, Charm, Aura & Swag — Everything is on another level! ”