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Salman Khan sparks massive fan frenzy at Dubai event, security struggles to control crowd
Salman Khan’s appearance at a Dubai event sparked a massive fan frenzy, with security personnel struggling to control the crowd as videos of the actor’s arrival went viral.
Salman Khan and his massive fan following continue to be a force to reckon with. Recently, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan received a grand welcome in Dubai as he arrived for a launch event at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Videos from the event showed hundreds of fans packing the venue and waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor, with the crowd becoming so large that entry was reportedly stopped.
A viral clip showed Salman’s security team forming a human chain and struggling to keep fans at bay as he made his way through the venue. Shring the clip, a fan wrote, “THIS LOOK IS PURE FIRE! Megastar Salman Khan — The Powerhouse of Swag! Whattaaa Crowd! The Stardom is simply UNMATCHABLE! Class, Charm, Aura & Swag — Everything is on another level! ”
See Salman Khan’s videos from Dubai here:
Latest : #SalmanKhan in Dubai with Aura🔥 https://t.co/3A0nVgtMyk
— Salman Khan FC Jaipur (@MaboodSKFjaipur) October 7, 2026
THIS LOOK IS PURE FIRE! 🔥👑 Megastar Salman Khan — The Powerhouse of Swag! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Whattaaa Crowd! The Stardom is simply UNMATCHABLE! 🔥🔥🚀 Class, Charm, Aura & Swag — Everything is on another level! 🔥🔥 #SalmanKhan🦁 https://t.co/srr6IIrrxv
— Salaar (@RedhaMirhgyx) October 6, 2026
Salman khan https://t.co/wDm0bu3gQT
— Ifty khan (@Iftykhan15) October 6, 2026
Bhaisahab, this formal look! 🔥 A gentlemanly, classy, BANGER look on #SalmanKhan The #Monster The global superstar and one of the most followed Megastars in the Gulf. He’s looking absolutely lethal. What a way to carry it at this age! 🥶🔥 https://t.co/R0z9pOwwuo
— Sohail. (@BeingSohail__) October 6, 2026
Dressed in a formal suit with a blue shirt, and not to miss the silver earings, a neck chain and stylish sunglasses, Salman looked simply dapper. The actor later interacted with select fans and members of the media and also participated in a rapid-fire Q&A session.
In another video, Salman Khan can be seen taking a stroll through Dubai Mall as fans gather around him for a glimpse of the superstar.
LATEST SALMAN KHAN today #Salmankhan #DubaiMall #Salmankhanfans https://t.co/MkNklALgmH
— 👑 (@neelikhan786Skf) October 6, 2026
Salman is attending Beautyworld Dubai, which is being held from October 6 to 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
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