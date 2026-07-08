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After denying CBFC delay rumours, Salman Khan sparks Maatrubhumi buzz with new look
Salman Khan shared a rugged new look on social media days after Maatrubhumi makers denied CBFC delay rumours, reigniting buzz around the film.
Just days after Salman Khan Films dismissed rumours claiming Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace was facing certification-related delays, Salman Khan reignited buzz around the film by sharing a rugged new look on social media.
The superstar shared a series of rain-soaked photographs on social media, showcasing a muscular physique, an intense expression and his signature swag against a misty green backdrop. While the look may not necessarily be from Maatrubhumi, the timing of the post, coupled with the one-word caption, “Maatrubhumi”, has fuelled speculation that more news about the film could be announced soon.
Salman Khan fans have been dropping fire and heart emojis in the comment section of the post.
See Salman Khan’s post here:
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Maatrubhumi censorship rumours
The post comes days after Salman Khan Films denied reports claiming the film had run into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In a strongly worded statement, the production house clarified that such reports were “baseless and false,” adding that the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification.
In an official statement shared on Instagram, the production house said reports suggesting the film’s certification had been put on hold were “false” and clarified that Maatrubhumi has not yet been submitted to the CBFC.
“Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless.”
The statement further added, “We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only.”
While the makers are yet to announce a revised release date, Salman’s latest post has sparked fresh speculation about the film, given that he captioned it simply with “Maatrubhumi.”
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‘Battle of Galwan’ faced backlash in China
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace was previously titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed earlier this year. Following the teaser’s release, the film drew criticism from some Chinese social media users and state-backed media over its depiction of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
According to reports, users on platforms like Weibo claimed the teaser did not align with their version of the events, while Global Times quoted experts as saying the film presented an emotionally driven narrative that could not alter historical events. Some commentators also questioned the timing of the film amid improving India-China relations.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh and is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
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