After denying CBFC delay rumours, Salman Khan sparks Maatrubhumi buzz with new look

Just days after Salman Khan Films dismissed rumours claiming Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace was facing certification-related delays, Salman Khan reignited buzz around the film by sharing a rugged new look on social media.

The superstar shared a series of rain-soaked photographs on social media, showcasing a muscular physique, an intense expression and his signature swag against a misty green backdrop. While the look may not necessarily be from Maatrubhumi, the timing of the post, coupled with the one-word caption, “Maatrubhumi”, has fuelled speculation that more news about the film could be announced soon.

Salman Khan fans have been dropping fire and heart emojis in the comment section of the post.