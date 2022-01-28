Salman Khan releases teaser for his new song ‘Dance with me’: ‘Hum sung nachle’. Watch

scorecardresearch
Salman Khan is going to give his legions of fans an unexpected treat. He took to his social media handles to share a teaser for his upcoming song, which is said to be a dance number.

The track, due for release tomorrow (Saturday), is titled, “Dance with me”. Salman shared the teaser and captioned the post, “Ready, get set, party! #DanceWithMeTeaser out now. Song releases tomorrow. @BeingSalmanKhan @SajidMusicKhan @adityadevmusic #KaranRawat.”

He has also provided vocals for the song. This is not new, but fairly rare for him. Previously, he has sung popular songs like “Main Hoon Hero Tera” and “Jag Ghoomeya.”

Sajid-Wajid has composed the song.

When it comes to feature films, Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, in which he starred with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The film, also starring Mahima Makwana, Jisshu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar, Upendra Limaye, Nikitin Dheer, Mahesh Majrekar, was helmed by Manjrekar.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a negative review. In her 1.5 star review, she wrote, “Sharma looks as if he could get into a character, once he stops playing a type. He may notionally be the lead, and he manages to snaffle a bare-chested scene or two, but make no mistake, the biggest lines are all Salman’s. Tu hoga Pune ka Bhai, says the latter to the former, par main Hindustan ka Bhai hoon.”

