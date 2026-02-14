Salman Khan’s song ‘Main Hoon’ from Battle of Galwan fails to woo fans: ‘Kab seriously loge apne career ko?’

Salman Khan’s Valentine’s release ‘Main Hoon’ from Battle of Galwan has drawn criticism online, with fans expressing disappointment over the music.

By: Entertainment Desk
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 01:36 PM IST
Salman Khan, Battle Of GalwanA still from Battle Of Galwan.
After ‘Matrubhumi’, the second song from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan has been released. Titled ‘Main Hoon’, the track arrived on Valentine’s Day as a gift for the season of love, but it seems to have left many of Salman’s fans more disheartened than delighted.

Battle of Galwan’s second song out

Featuring Khan alongside Chitrangda Singh, ‘Main Hoon’ dropped with the usual fanfare that accompanies a Salman release. What it hasn’t quite delivered, however, is the kind of memorable music long associated with his films, leaving even his most devoted fanbase struggling to defend their beloved Bhai’s choices.

Titled ‘Main Hoon’, the love ballad attempts to explore the emotional journey of a soldier’s family, fleeting moments of warmth at home punctuated by the distance and longing that follow when duty calls. It strings together scenes of Khan with his on-screen family, interspersed with sequences showing separation, longing, and a uniformed Khan remembering his wife, played by Singh, who plays the resilient military spouse waiting at home.

The song is composed by Ayaan Lall and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayaan Lall, with lyrics by Lall and Shabbir Ahmed. Ayaan Lall, son of actor Kunickaa Sadanand, is also known to audiences from Bigg Boss 19, where he appeared during Weekend Ka Vaar and family week to support his mother who was a contestant on the show.

Salman Khan fans are not happy

However, much like the film’s first song ‘Matrubhumi’, which had drawn criticism for Salman’s half-hearted attempt at lip-syncing and sparked a meme fest online,’ Main Hoon’ has also struggled to win over fans. Within moments of the song’s release, fans expressed emotions ranging from disappointment to despair—all wrapped in the peculiar blend of devotion and frustration that mostly defines Salman Khan’s most ardent supporters.

A user wrote, “Salman Bhai kab seriously loge apne career ko aap (When will you take your careeR seriously)?” Some were more blunt, “Sorry to say this but this movie will be disaster, salman bhai ab rehne do haath jod kar guzarish karta hu.” One fan went full intervention mode, “Bhai honestly speaking, agar aapka mann nhi hai serious hoke movies krne ka to please retire hoke apni legacy bachao (if you’re not in the mood to do films seriously, then please retire and saveyour legacy). ”

 

Music didn’t escape scruitny

Many Bhai loyalists loved Salman in the song but called the music average. A user wrote, “Poor Composition by Music Director Ayaan lal … his music sense is very bad. Visuals are good, Salman Bhai’s swag, body language is excellent. Chitrangada kisi angle se fauzi ya col ka biwi role me justify nahi kar pa rahi hai..Overall Flop Song” “The only good thing about this song is Salman bhai. He is looking too good in this song. The lyrics and music are totally average with no repeat value,” wrote a Salman fan.

Some pointed to a broader pattern of the actor’s recent films: “Nowadays it seems Salman khan does movies with zero interest, his quality of films after 2018 are so cringeworthy also what is wrong with his expression”

The post-pandemic musical choices came under fire, “this is really bad. The biggest minus point of Salman Khan films post pandemic has to be BAD MUSIC”

Even loyalists struggled to stay upbeat, “Bass salman bhai thode se expressions badal lete to maza a jata lekin koe na salman bhai hain to sah lenge thoda (If Salman Bhai had just changed his expressions a bit, it would have been more enjoyable — but no worries, since it’s Salman Bhai, we’ll tolerate it) #BattleOfGalwan brings its Valentine’s special track with #MainHoon — soft, melodic and deeply soothing. ”

Some questioned the broader creative direction, “Kya ek goosebumps dene wala song hm fans deserve nahi karte ? @BeingSalmanKhan sir @LakhiaApoorva what is this sir kyu legacy kharab kar rahe Salman Sir ki aur ye koi normal story nhi real story h ek brave man ki #MainHoon #SalmanKhan (Don’t we fans deserve a goosebumps-inducing song? Why are you damaging Salman Sir’s legacy, especially when this isn’t just a normal story but the real story of a brave man).”

“Iss song k baad mujhe koi umeed nhi hai iss movie se, But I love you Salman Khan Aur woh hamesha karta Rhunga Jab tak Saans Mein Saans Hai (After this song, I have no hopes from this movie — but I love you, Salman Khan, and I will always continue to do so as long as I live).”

And perhaps the most pointed critique, “What’s going on with #SalmanKhan’s music choices? No clear vision, no larger-than-life vibe – and now random singers like Ayan Laal are being picked for his songs? The track sounds flat, forgettable, and completely beneath Salman’s legacy. For a superstar known for iconic chartbusters, this feels like a massive downgrade. Fans expected better Songs not this. Truly disappointing.”

About Battle of Galwan

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Salman Khan plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16th Bihar regiment who died during the confrontation with PLA troops.

The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, and Vipin Bhardwaj.

