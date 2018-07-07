Have you seen these pictures of Divyanka Tripathi, Salman Khan and Taapsee Pannu?

Here are the latest photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media. Here are the latest photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media.

Salman Khan, who is basking in the success of his latest Bollywood outing Race 3, is currently in the US. The actor along with his squad which includes Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Sonakshi Sinha were in Washington recently for the Da-Bangg tour concert. Salman shared a shirtless photo flaunting his biceps just before going on stage in the Washington chapter of the Da-Bangg tour. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha also shared their moments from the event. Other celebrities who ruled the internet throughout the day were Randeep Hooda, Taapsee Pannu and Divyanka Tripathi among others.

Randeep Hooda set the temperatures soaring with a throwback photo from Sultan. His toned body will certainly make you hit the gym. Randeep Hooda set the temperatures soaring with a throwback photo from Sultan. His toned body will certainly make you hit the gym.

Salman Khan showed off his ripped muscles in this Instagram photo. The Race 3 star is also prepping up for his film Bharat, which will also star Salman Khan showed off his ripped muscles in this Instagram photo. The Race 3 star is also prepping up for his film Bharat, which will also star Priyanka Chopra

Karan Johar shared a throwback photo, also featuring Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha, from an awards ceremony.

Malaika Arora looked like a goddess in the latest photo shared on her Instagram account. Malaika Arora looked like a goddess in the latest photo shared on her Instagram account.

Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya are on a vacation in Colombo. Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya are on a vacation in Colombo.

Taapsee Pannu shared a photo, saying she would miss her favorite Andy Murray in action at Wimbledon 2018. Taapsee Pannu shared a photo, saying she would miss her favorite Andy Murray in action at Wimbledon 2018.

Sonakshi Sinha shared a snap with Guru Randhawa from the backstage of Da-Bangg tour in Washington. Sonakshi Sinha shared a snap with Guru Randhawa from the backstage of Da-Bangg tour in Washington.

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful backstage photo from the Da-Bangg tour. Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful backstage photo from the Da-Bangg tour.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd