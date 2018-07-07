Follow Us:
Saturday, July 07, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Have you seen these pictures of Divyanka Tripathi, Salman Khan and Taapsee Pannu?

See the latest photos of Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora among others.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 7, 2018 9:23:48 pm
Taapsee Pannu, Randeep Hooda, Salman Khan Here are the latest photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media.

Salman Khan, who is basking in the success of his latest Bollywood outing Race 3, is currently in the US. The actor along with his squad which includes Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Sonakshi Sinha were in Washington recently for the Da-Bangg tour concert. Salman shared a shirtless photo flaunting his biceps just before going on stage in the Washington chapter of the Da-Bangg tour. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha also shared their moments from the event. Other celebrities who ruled the internet throughout the day were Randeep Hooda, Taapsee Pannu and Divyanka Tripathi among others.

Randeep Hooda Randeep Hooda set the temperatures soaring with a throwback photo from Sultan. His toned body will certainly make you hit the gym. Salman Khan photos Salman Khan showed off his ripped muscles in this Instagram photo. The Race 3 star is also prepping up for his film Bharat, which will also star Priyanka Chopra. Karan Johar Karan Johar shared a throwback photo, also featuring Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha, from an awards ceremony. Malaika Arora photos Malaika Arora looked like a goddess in the latest photo shared on her Instagram account. Divyanka tripathi and Vivek dahiya Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya are on a vacation in Colombo. Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu shared a photo, saying she would miss her favorite Andy Murray in action at Wimbledon 2018. Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi Sinha shared a snap with Guru Randhawa from the backstage of Da-Bangg tour in Washington. jacwqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful backstage photo from the Da-Bangg tour.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement