‘It’s dirty’: Salman slams trolls targeting Katrina over her post-pregnancy weight gain

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 was one of the most dramatic and unfiltered yet. Host Salman Khan called out the audience over the relentless trolling of celebrities. Addressing the argument between Scout OP and Arishfa Khan earlier this week, Salman slammed both contestants for taking digs at each other’s professions. He then spoke about how online trolls operate and defended Katrina Kaif, who was recently targeted over her post-pregnancy weight gain.
Salman Khan slams trolls
Speaking about how he and several other celebrities have often been subjected to trolling, Salman Khan said, “Social media is one of the best professions right now. Lakhs of people are getting work through it. Those who have phones and were unemployed earlier have found work. They learn some basic editing, then post comments and start trolling. So people do good as well as bad. What happens with these trolls is that they will pull you down. Every profession has two sides, one where people follow, comment, and earn money. I don’t know how this whole thing works, but people are making money through it. Even trolls make money based on how much interaction they get on their post, but they earn by pulling someone down.”
He added, “I don’t think the one they are trolling would mind. This shows their upbringing. You are writing bad things about those who are helping you earn. You comment on their body, weight, looks, family, and on someone’s smile as well as flaws. You troll someone for becoming a mother. Bhaddi lag rahi hai, moti ho gayi hai, budha ho gaya hai, all of this is going on. The troll is earning money through all this and they are enjoying it. Most of them don’t even show their real faces or identities. Are they embarrassed about themselves? And then they comment on someone they would probably not meet in life. They are so ashamed of their face and body that they troll others. They also have mothers and sisters. If they compare their parents, girlfriend, wife, etc., they would not even come close.”
Salman Khan defends Katrina Kaif’s trolling after post-pregnancy weight gain
Salman Khanfurther went on to defend Katrina Kaif, who was recently trolled for her post-pregnancy weight gain. Reacting to it, Salman said, “It’s something dirty that we should not even acknowledge. They are earning money at someone else’s cost. They get the kick. There are good people too who use social media for the purpose that it was made for. Poking someone, celebrating their failure – people enjoy that. Even I got trolled. They must be saying now too that I have grown old. Of course, I am 60 years old; you cannot be Main Ne Pyaar Kiya all the bloody time. Age has suddenly become a big deal. What do you want to troll, and why do you want to troll somebody who got pregnant? Everyone puts on weight after pregnancy. When she resumes filming, she will get back in shape. She wants to spend time with her family.”
Salman Khan also commented on the scrutiny he faces at times and the toxic paparazzi culture on Bigg Boss 20.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More