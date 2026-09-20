‘It’s dirty’: Salman slams trolls targeting Katrina over her post-pregnancy weight gain

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 was one of the most dramatic and unfiltered yet. Host Salman Khan called out the audience over the relentless trolling of celebrities. Addressing the argument between Scout OP and Arishfa Khan earlier this week, Salman slammed both contestants for taking digs at each other’s professions. He then spoke about how online trolls operate and defended Katrina Kaif, who was recently targeted over her post-pregnancy weight gain.

Salman Khan slams trolls

Speaking about how he and several other celebrities have often been subjected to trolling, Salman Khan said, “Social media is one of the best professions right now. Lakhs of people are getting work through it. Those who have phones and were unemployed earlier have found work. They learn some basic editing, then post comments and start trolling. So people do good as well as bad. What happens with these trolls is that they will pull you down. Every profession has two sides, one where people follow, comment, and earn money. I don’t know how this whole thing works, but people are making money through it. Even trolls make money based on how much interaction they get on their post, but they earn by pulling someone down.”