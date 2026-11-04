‘Teri Sexy Beauty’: Salman Khan returns to singing after 11 years as Maatrubhumi awaits release

A couple of days after Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first song from his upcoming film King, titled “Tu Mil Jaaye“, on his 61st birthday, Salman Khan released a new song from his next film in the early hours of Wednesday. Titled “Teri Sexy Beauty”, the song is from Apoorva Lakhia’s military drama Maatrubhumi. It also marks Salman’s return to playback singing after 11 years.

Released on the Salman Khan Films Music YouTube channel, the song begins with intercuts of Salman entering a studio, putting on his headphones and singing. Meanwhile, Chitrangda Singh is seen playing the guitar while dressed in a red sari. “Teri sexy beauty ka fan ban gaya hu man, main do peg pee ke aeroplane ban gaya hu,” Salman croons.

The song is set in an aeroplane hangar, with Chitrangda and the background dancers dressed as air hostesses in red outfits. They are also seen playing the trumpet. Salman shakes a leg with a group of men who appear to be his fellow soldiers enjoying a day off, before joining Chitrangda, who plays his wife in the film, on the dance floor. This is the first time the two actors have been paired together.

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Written and composed by Sajid Khan, “Teri Sexy Beauty” features female vocals by Muskaan. Salman returns to playback singing after more than a decade. He has previously lent his voice to popular tracks such as “Main Hoon Hero Tera” from Nikkhil Advani’s 2015 action romance Hero and “Hangover” from Sajid Nadiadwala’s 2014 blockbuster action comedy Kick.

When is Maatrubhumi releasing?

The makers of Maatrubhumi have released five songs from the film so far, even though its theatrical release date remains unannounced. These include the patriotic title track, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, written by Sameer Anjaan, and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh.

It was followed by the romantic song “Main Hoon”, composed and sung by Ayaan Lall, with vocals by Ghoshal, and written by Shabbir Ahmed. Another romantic track, “Chand Dekh Lena”, written by Sameer and composed by Reshammiya, featured vocals by Nihal Tauro and Ankona Mukherjee. The lyricist-composer duo later released another patriotic number, “Jai Hind”, sung by Stebin Ben last month. “Teri Sexy Beauty” is the fifth song from the film and its peppiest track yet.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi is awaiting a release date after running into trouble over its themes surrounding the Indo-China conflict. Initially titled Battle of Galwan, the film is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh. It was later renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

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The makers reportedly reshot portions of the film to give it more of a family-drama angle rather than keeping it strictly a military film. Following the reshoots, the film is yet to get a date for screening with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It was initially scheduled to release in April this year, but the makers haven’t announced any new release date yet.