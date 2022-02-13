Salman Khan sings ‘Lag jaa gale’ in an emotional tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. Watch video

Tributes for Lata Mangeshkar have been pouring in from leading personalities from all walks of life since her death on February 6. Superstar Salman Khan on late Saturday night took to his social media platforms to pay an emotional tribute to the legendary singer.

Salman shared a video of himself singing “Lag Jaa Gale” on Instagram and wrote, “Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji …”

“Lag Jaa Gale” is one of the many remarkable songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The track is from Woh Kaun Thi? (1964), a mystery thriller film directed by Raj Khosla, starring Sadhana Shivdasani, Manoj Kumar and Prem Chopra. The lyrics of the beautiful song were penned by Raja Mehndi Ali Khan and the music was composed by Madan Mohan.

Salman had remembered Lata earlier too. He had shared a picture of himself sharing an award-function stage with Lata. The post caption read, “U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever … #RIPLataji.”

Lata Mangeshkar had sung many songs for Salman Khan films like Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) (also starring Bhagyashree), Hum Aapke Hai Koun (1994) starring Madhuri Dixit among others.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at a Mumbai hospital on last Sunday due to multi-organ failure. The versatile singer was 92 years old. Also known as the Nightingale of India, she had lent her voice to thousands of songs in 36 languages, in a career spanning over seven decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Paudwal, Shankar Mahadevan, Vidya Balan, and her husband and director Siddharth Roy Kapur were among those who attended her funeral at Shivaji Park last Sunday.