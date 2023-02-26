scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Salman Khan shows Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to family, friends for feedback: ‘He did the first round of editing at breakneck speed…’

The action comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled to release during Eid on April 21.

Salman KhanSalman Khan is gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Salman Khan shows Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to family, friends for feedback: ‘He did the first round of editing at breakneck speed…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Superstar Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned to make his upcoming feature Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan a perfect movie outing. The action comedy, scheduled to release during Eid on April 21, will mark his return to the big screen in a full-fledged role since his 2019 release Dabangg 3 (The 2021 release Radhe was a ZEE5 film which did not make it to the celluloid).

According to a report in Mid-day, Salman Khan has edited the film and is now ready with the first cut, which will serve as the template for the film’s editor Bunty Negi. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji.

Also Read |Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda: Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde try to create magic with their chemistry but fail terribly

The report quoted a source, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is Salman’s passion project. With the movie slated to hit the marquee on Eid (April 21), he did the first round of editing at a breakneck speed at his brother Sohail Khan’s studio in Bandra. He has a certain vision for the action drama, and wants it to translate well on the screen. He took a break from his editing duties this week as he was exhausted after attending and performing at some weddings.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The report further quoted that Khan showed the film’s first cut to his family and staff at his Panvel farmhouse. “Everyone loved the movie and found it a complete family entertainer. Some of them suggested certain changes, which Salman has passed on to Bunty Negi. Now, as Bunty is set to begin work on the editing, he will incorporate the changes suggested by the superstar.”

The film, also starring Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam, wrapped up its shoot earlier this month. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the 2014 Tamil movie, Veeram, which chronicled the story of man whose four younger brothers want him to get married so that they can settle down too.

Also Read
Naseeruddin Shah
Naseeruddin Shah has friends who've told him that his community is 'not w...
madhuri dixit sriram nene
Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage to Sriram Nene, says it was 'tough...
javed akhtar, salim khan
Javed Akhtar says he 'misses' Salim Khan, reveals they recently met when ...
naseeruddin shah jaane bhi do yaaro
Naseeruddin Shah reveals Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro sequel was written, actors li...

Salman Khan was recently seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. Post Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he will be seen in Tiger 3, scheduled for a big Diwali release.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 11:38 IST
Next Story

World Book Fair kicks off in New Delhi; see pics

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kareena, malika, amrita, manish
Kareena Kapoor’s night out with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close