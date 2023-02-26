Salman Khan shows Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to family, friends for feedback: ‘He did the first round of editing at breakneck speed…’

Superstar Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned to make his upcoming feature Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan a perfect movie outing. The action comedy, scheduled to release during Eid on April 21, will mark his return to the big screen in a full-fledged role since his 2019 release Dabangg 3 (The 2021 release Radhe was a ZEE5 film which did not make it to the celluloid).

According to a report in Mid-day, Salman Khan has edited the film and is now ready with the first cut, which will serve as the template for the film’s editor Bunty Negi. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji.

The report quoted a source, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is Salman’s passion project. With the movie slated to hit the marquee on Eid (April 21), he did the first round of editing at a breakneck speed at his brother Sohail Khan’s studio in Bandra. He has a certain vision for the action drama, and wants it to translate well on the screen. He took a break from his editing duties this week as he was exhausted after attending and performing at some weddings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The report further quoted that Khan showed the film’s first cut to his family and staff at his Panvel farmhouse. “Everyone loved the movie and found it a complete family entertainer. Some of them suggested certain changes, which Salman has passed on to Bunty Negi. Now, as Bunty is set to begin work on the editing, he will incorporate the changes suggested by the superstar.”

The film, also starring Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam, wrapped up its shoot earlier this month. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the 2014 Tamil movie, Veeram, which chronicled the story of man whose four younger brothers want him to get married so that they can settle down too.

Salman Khan was recently seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. Post Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he will be seen in Tiger 3, scheduled for a big Diwali release.