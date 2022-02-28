Salman Khan showers praise on Bobby Deol: ‘Hearing good things about your performance in Love Hostel…’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday took to Instagram to praise Bobby Deol’s villainous turn in critically acclaimed ZEE5 movie Love Hostel.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Bobby recently began his second innings in showbiz. The actor is grabbing eyeballs for choosing different parts and the audience has been lauding him for the effort he has been putting into his craft. Salman also acknowledged the same and penned an appreciation note for his friend on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Salman shared a photo from Bobby’s recent film Love Hostel. The photo’s caption read, “Hearing good things about ur performance Bobby in #LoveHostel … best wishes always n hope u keep doing better n better … ❤ (sic).”

Bobby responded to Salman’s post by commenting, “love you.”

In a recent interview with rediff.com, Bobby Deol had opened up about the fact that Salman Khan gave him a second chance to turn around his career with Race 3. The actor said, “I was trying to restart my career and Salman (Khan) gave me the opportunity to be a part of his film (Race 3). He portrayed me in a very nice, glamourised way.”

Love Hostel also stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. It is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s company Red Chillies Entertainment.