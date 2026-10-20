‘Salman Khan should apologise to Bishnoi community’: Anup Jalota

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Veteran singer Anup Jalota feels there’s only one way to stop the recent spate of violence against Bollywood celebrities, from filmmaker Rohit Shetty to actor Tiger Shroff — Salman Khan should apologise to the Bishnoi community. Associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi have claimed responsibility for both the attacks, attributing the reason to the celebrities’ closeness with Salman, against whom Lawrence has issued threats multiple times in the past.
Anup Jalota’s advice to Salman Khan
“I am very saddened by this,” said Anup Jalota in a recent interview, when asked about the attempted assassination of Tiger Shroff this past Sunday in Mumbai. “There is only one way to stop all this. Salman Khan should apologise to the Bishnoi community,” he added, claiming that unless the Bishnoi gang gets what it wants, it’d keep hurting those close to Salman Khan.
“It is very important that the Bishnoi community, which has been hurt, should be apologised to otherwise, the Bishnoi community will continue to be hurt. Those who work with Salman Khan will be hurt, their families will also be hurt. So, why not make a firm decision to apologise to the Bishnoi community to end this all?,” Jalota told IANS.
Salman Khan’s link to Tiger Shroff’s attempted assassination
Three young men, riding motorcycles, opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car at around 7 pm on Sunday as the actor was leaving a football club in Juhu. While the actor escaped gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident. The suspects were subsequently nabbed in Rajasthan. Mumbai Police hasn’t officially confirmed the motive behind the attack yet.
Meanwhile, an audio clip that surfaced on social media shortly after the attack purportedly featured US-based gangster Anil Pandit, said to be a cousin of Lawrence Bishnoi, claiming responsibility for the incident. In the clip, the speaker alleged that the attack was carried out because of Tiger’s closeness to Salman Khan. He also demanded that Salman apologise to the Bishnoi community, warning of further attacks if he failed to do so.
Following the attack on Tiger, security was beefed up at Galaxy Apartments, the residence of Salman and his family, at Bandra Banstand. The actor upset the Bishnoi community back in 1998 when he allegedly shot dead a blackbuck, a revered animal of the community, in Rajasthan during the shooting of his 1999 hit family drama, Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain.
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Over the past couple of years, Lawrence Bishnoi, who’s currently lodged in Tihar Jail, Delhi, has issued multiple threats to Salman, even getting shots fired outside his residence. That prompted the actor to install a bulletproof window at his apartment. Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, a close friend of Salman Khan, was also shot dead in Mumbai in October 2024. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for his murder, with police investigations subsequently linking the killing to the gang.