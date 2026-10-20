‘Salman Khan should apologise to Bishnoi community’: Anup Jalota

Veteran singer Anup Jalota feels there’s only one way to stop the recent spate of violence against Bollywood celebrities, from filmmaker Rohit Shetty to actor Tiger Shroff — Salman Khan should apologise to the Bishnoi community. Associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi have claimed responsibility for both the attacks, attributing the reason to the celebrities’ closeness with Salman, against whom Lawrence has issued threats multiple times in the past.

Anup Jalota’s advice to Salman Khan

“I am very saddened by this,” said Anup Jalota in a recent interview, when asked about the attempted assassination of Tiger Shroff this past Sunday in Mumbai. “There is only one way to stop all this. Salman Khan should apologise to the Bishnoi community,” he added, claiming that unless the Bishnoi gang gets what it wants, it’d keep hurting those close to Salman Khan.