Salman Khan shoots for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, photos go viral

Bollywood star Salman Khan was spotted at the sets of upcoming film Pathan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. The Bigg Boss host reportedly has an extended cameo in the action-thriller, which is produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and helmed by War director Siddharth Anand.

Salman joined Shah Rukh at the movie’s shoot at the YRF Studios on Thursday. In the clicks which are doing the rounds of several fans pages and social media handles, Salman is getting into his car and exiting the shooting location. One can see Salman’s entourage wearing masks.

Pathan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return after a gap of more than two years; his last release was 2018’s Zero. After much speculations about what’s going to be his next project on the big screen, SRK picked Pathan, that also stars Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia. Salman reportedly has a special role in Pathan, whose shooting is currently underway.

Also read | There was no slapping on Pathan sets: Source

Salman also had a cameo in Zero. The actor, who wrapped up Bigg Boss 14 recently, revealed his line-up of films in 2021, on the stage of the reality show, where he also mentioned Pathan. He said, “When this show ends, we will move to Pathan, then Tiger (3) and later to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And as eight months will pass, we will be anyway back with Bigg Boss season 15.”

Shah Rukh had, in his New Year wish to fans, shared that he will meet the audience with Pathan this year. However, Yash Raj Films’ slate of releases for 2021, that was announced recently, did not include the film. This left many fans wondering whether the film is set to get postponed. Though no official statement has been released on the same yet.