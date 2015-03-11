Salman Khan shoots for ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ at Kumbhalgarh fort

Salman is sporting a traditional bandi whereas Anupam is looking dapper in white shirt and blue denims at Kumbhalgarh Fort while shooting for ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’.

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Anupam Kher started shooting for their upcoming movie ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo‘ in the historic Kumbhalgarh Fort here sans its lead actress Sonam Kapoor, who is currently recuperating from swine flu.

The crew completed their shoot in Gujarat, where Sonam Kapoor was tested positive of the H1N1 virus.

Anupam Kher posted on twitter:

Salman is sporting a traditional bandi whereas Anupam is looking dapper in white shirt and blue denims.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatiya, the elaborate family drama also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Swara Bhaskar, Armaan Kohli, Alok Nath besides them.

‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ is produced by Rajshri Productions and Fox Star Studios and the movie is slated to release during Diwali.

