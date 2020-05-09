Salman Khan shoots for a song with Jacqueline Fernandez at his Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez talk about their song Tere Bina. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram) Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez talk about their song Tere Bina. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)

Salman Khan is keeping himself busy even during the lockdown. After releasing his song “Pyar Korona”, the actor is now preparing to release another single titled “Tere Bina”. It will also feature his Kick and Race 3 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

Recently, Khan took to Instagram to share his thoughts about the song with actor-anchor Waluscha De Sousa. In the video, Khan and Fernandez talked about shooting the song at his Panvel farmhouse in four days.

“This song has been on my mind for the longest time and I thought let’s release it during this time. The kind of song it is, it was not fitting in any film, so I thought let’s release it like this,” Khan said. Adding to it, he called the song, “the cheapest production” where he played multiple roles of an actor, singer, director and producer.

Jacqueline shared, “We are used to shooting for songs with big productions which take weeks of prep. But for this song, we were a team of just three people. For the first time, I was checking lighting, moving props around and taking care of the makeup.”

After shooting the song, Khan said he realised that three people can easily shoot a song and one can make the best of every situation.

Salman Khan has been living at his Panvel farmhouse since the lockdown came into effect. He has been joined by his friends Iulia Vantur, Niketan Madhok among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd