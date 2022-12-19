scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Ranveer Singh performs at wedding of Mumbai Police commissioner’s daughter, Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty in attendance

At the wedding reception of Mumbai police commissioner's daughter, Ranveer Singh was seen singing the chartbuster Aankh Maare from his hit film Simmba, as guests grooved to his tune.

Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh at the reception. (Photo: Screengrab)
It was a star-studded ceremony as Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Shilpa Shetty attended the wedding reception of Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar’s daughter Maitreyi Phansalkar.

The actors turned up at the grand reception looking their best, as pictures which have now gone viral suggest. Salman, dressed in a black suit, was seen posing with the bride and groom.

Shilpa Shetty, wearing a read saree, was also seen getting clicked with the newly-weds and their family. Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, performed on stage in his charismatic style.

Ranveer was seen singing the chartbuster Aankh Maare from his hit film Simmba, as guests crooned and grooved to his tune. The actor is gearing up for the release of his next, Cirkus.

Also Read |FIFA World Cup final: Ranveer Singh kisses Ravi Shastri in Qatar, new parents Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt twin in Argentina jerseys

The comedy marks Ranveer’s third collaboration with filmmaker Rohit Shetty after Simmba and last year’s blockbuster Sooryavanshi. Cirkus is scheduled to release on December 23.

Salman, meanwhile, will be seen in three feature films next year– in a cameo in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, action-comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise.

