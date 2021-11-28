scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Salman Khan requests fans to not waste milk after they pour it on Antim poster: ‘Give it to someone needy’

Salman Khan posted a video on Instagram that shows a couple of his fans pouring milk on a poster from his film, Antim: The Final Truth.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 28, 2021 3:42:32 pm
salman khanSalman Khan plays a cop in Antim The Final Truth. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)

Salman Khan’s Antim The Final Truth has just hit the screens, much to the excitement of his fans. After sharing a video of fans celebrating the film’s theatrical release, Salman posted a video on Instagram that shows some of his fans pouring milk on his poster from the Mahesh Manjrekar film.

Sharing the video, Salman requested fans to not “waste” milk but give it to the needy. “Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki Aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta. (Many of us cannot even afford water to drink and you are wasting milk. It is a request to all my fans that if you want to give milk, give it to someone needy. Give the milk to poor children who don’t get to drink it)” Salman captioned his video.

ALSO READ |Salman Khan issues appeal after fans burst crackers inside a theatre showing Antim: ‘Please don’t’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The video comes a day after Salman shared a viral video on his Instagram account that showed his fans bursting firecrackers inside the theatre, while Antim played on the screen.  Salman appealed to his fans, “Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u.”

Antim The Final Truth sees Salman as a cop. The film  also stars Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the lead role.

On the work front, Salman wrapped up Tiger 3 earlier this year, which also stars Katrina Kaif. He will go up against Emraan Hashmi, who reportedly plays the antagonist in the third installment of the Tiger series.

