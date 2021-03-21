Salman Khan dances with children on World Down Syndrome Day, watch throwback video

Salman Khan is all smiles dancing with the kids. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)

Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to share a throwback video where is he seen dancing with children with special needs on World Down Syndrome Day on Sunday. The video is from the sets of his 2019 released film Dabangg 3.

In the video, Salman is seen dancing with the kids and is also accompanied by his Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha. Salman’s good friend Bina Kak is also seen in the video. The actor also tries to teach his hook step from the film to a few children.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “Dancing with the kids of Umang. God bless you and love you all. @kakbina #Umang #DownSyndromeDay.”

See Salman Khan’s dance video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Recently, Salman was seen spending some relaxed time in Jaipur, Rajasthan, along with his bodyguard Shera and Bina Kak.

On the work front, Salman has films like Radhe, Antim, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 3 in the pipeline.