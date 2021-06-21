Salman Khan shares three generations of his family in iconic photos

Salman Khan treated his fans to a perfect family photo on Sunday. The actor celebrated Father’s Day with his father Salim Khan while brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and sister Alvira Khan joined the party.

While one of the photos featured Salman with his immediate family members, the second picture showed him and Salim posing with kids of the family. Alvira and Atul Agnihotri’s son Ayaan Agnihotri, Arbaaz and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan, and Sohail and Seema Khan’s son Nirvaan were seen striking a pose with Salman and their grandfather Salim Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman shared the photos on Instagram, wishing his fans a “Happy Fathers Day.” As soon as he dropped the post, many of his fans flooded the comment section. Rakhi Sawant, one of the biggest admirers of Salman, tagged the actor’s family as the “best family.” Farah Khan wrote, “Fabulous this is.” Salman has often spoken about how his father is his one and only critic. In fact, after the release of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salim Khan spoke about how the Prabhudeva directorial is not a “great film at all.”

ALSO READ | When Sachin Tendulkar told Salman Khan that Virat Kohli could break his 100 centuries record. Watch

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Salim Khan said, “Radhe is not a great film at all, but commercial cinema has a responsibility that every person can get money. From artists to producers, distributors, exhibitors and every stakeholder should get the money. The one who buys the cinema must get the money. Due to this, the cycle of cinema making and business goes on. On this basis, Salman has performed. Stakeholders of this film are at advantage. Otherwise, Radhe is not that great a film.”

Recently, Salman celebrated 22 years of his popular film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Sharing BTS photos from the sets of the film, Salman wrote, “It’s been 22 years.” On the work front, Salman has wrapped the shooting of Antim: The Final Truth, which stars him opposite his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma. He will also be seen playing cameos in Laal Singh Chaddha and Pathan.