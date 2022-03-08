Salman Khan shares glimpse of his paintings from first solo exhibition on Women’s Day, watch video

On Women’s Day, Salman Khan shared a short video, giving a glimpse of his artwork. The actor’s latest art series titled Motherhood – An Artistic Ode to Mother Teresa is now on display at gallery G. This is Salman’s first exhibition.

Salman captioned the video, “Do whatever u want to do but don’t trouble your mother … happy women’s day!View my art at the link in bio.” In the video, Salman can be seen painting Mother Teresa. The video ends with the words, “Love does not measure, it gives.”

The introduction of the exhibition’s website reads, “A self-taught artist who began painting years before he made his mark in Bollywood, Salman Khan now spends much of his time focussing on his art, creating large format works on canvas. He is inspired by Mother Teresa and her humanitarian work, and she is a recurring theme in many of his paintings.”

Fans flooded the comments section of the video, heaping praise on the star’s talent.

On the work front, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of his film Tiger 3, also starring Katrina Kaif, which will release in April this year.