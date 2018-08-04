Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Khan celebrate Sunil Grover’s birthday on Dus Ka Dum sets

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Sunil Grover’s birthday on the sets of Dus Ka Dum. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Sunil Grover’s birthday on the sets of Dus Ka Dum.

Salman Khan’s TV reality show Dus Ka Dum is nearing its season finale and as speculated, the show will end with a special episode featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The duo got together recently to shoot the episode. The day also happened to be Sunil Grover’s birthday so both celebrities were happy to participate in the festivities.

Watching Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together has to be a treat for the audience and so it looks like, the channel has pulled in all the stops to make the finale a success. Shah Rukh and Salman were last seen on the big screen together in last year’s Tubelight and this year too, they will share the screen space in SRK starrer Zero. A teaser of the same was shared online and was immensely loved by the fans.

It looks like the finale episode will also feature TV star Sunil Grover. Sunil is going to share screen space with Salman Khan in his upcoming film Bharat. He will be playing Salman’s friend in the film but more details about his role are still awaited. While shooting for the episode, the actor-comedian also cut his birthday cake and both Khans joyously celebrated with him.

During his stint on comedy shows, Sunil shared some great comic moments with both these celebrities and if he is also going to feature in the finale, then this will be a hilarious episode.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Bharat, which releases on Eid 2019. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen entertaining his fans in Aanand L Rai’s Zero which releases in December 2018.

