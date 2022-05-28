scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan come together for a selfie with Madhuri Dixit, fan says ‘All legends in one frame’

Madhuri Dixit posted a selfie from Karan Johar's birthday party, and it featured two of Bollywood's most loved Khans -- Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

May 28, 2022 9:06:17 am
salman khan shah rukh khan selfieMadhuri Dixit clicked a photo with her former co-stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration witnessed the coming together of the who’s who of the Hindi film industry. Several photos and videos from the party have been surfacing on social media. Recently, Madhuri Dixit posted a selfie from the party, and it featured two of Bollywood’s most loved Khans — Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The selfie shared by Madhuri featured her with her husband Shriram Madhav Nene. Salman and Shah Rukh posed next to each other, and were joined by Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri Khan. Sharing the photo, The Fame Game actor wrote, “So much to talk about, right? @drneneofficial @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @gaurikhan.”

Also read |Inside Karan Johar’s midnight birthday party, with three-tier cake, fancy menu, and innuendo-laden jokes. See pictures

The photo caught attention of many Bollywood fans who were happy to see SRK and Salman together. “Sk-srk😍😍” read a comment on Madhuri’s post. An Instagram user wrote, “All Legends in one frame🔥🙌.” One of them also recalled the famous pairing of Salman and Madhuri in Hum Aapke Hain Koun as a comment on the post read, “Prem & Nisha 🥰♥️😻”. Many Madhuri fans also noticed how ‘beautiful’ she looks in the photo.

Earlier, a video of Shah Rukh dancing on “Koi Mil Gaya” from his movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which also starred Salman in an extended cameo, was shared online. Celebrity DJ Ganesh, who played at KJo’s party, earlier told Pinkvilla that Salman Khan was at the party till 5:30-6 in the morning. Also, Abhishek Bachchan joined the DJ in playing music at the party.

Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tabu, Juhi Chawla and Ekta Kapoor, and the younger lot including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aaryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda, also attended KJo’s star-studded birthday celebration.

