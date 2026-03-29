When Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan revealed the ‘real reason’ behind their infamous fight: ‘It happened over a very small matter’

As the Chetak Screen Awards gears up to return on April 5, excitement around one of Bollywood’s most iconic nights is already building. Known not just for celebrating cinematic excellence but also for unforgettable on-stage moments, the awards have gifted fans several gems over the years. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, we’re taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane—revisiting some of the most entertaining highlights, including the time Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had the audience in splits with their hilarious take on their infamous fallout.

Back in 2008, reports of a fallout between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dominated headlines. While speculation around the cause was rife, the real reason remained a mystery—until the duo themselves decided to address it at the SCREEN Awards.

Hosting the show together, Shah Rukh Khan, alongside Salman Khan, teased the audience by saying, “We have shared many secrets, but the biggest of them all is—why did Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fight?” He added with a smile, “Nobody knows the truth. Let me tell you—it happened over a very small matter. The topic was: who was happier between the two of us?”

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Standing beside him, Salman nodded in agreement. Shah Rukh continued, “This is why we fought!” Elaborating further, SRK shared, “I told him that night, ‘Bhai, when I go home, I have my wife to go to…’” Before he could finish, Salman interjected, “Basically, he was convincing me to get married.”

Shah Rukh went on, “I was telling him how beautiful it feels to go back home to my wife and kids waiting for me.” To this, Salman had a witty reply: “When I go home, I’m happier because I don’t have a wife.”

The banter continued as Shah Rukh Khan added, “I told him that when I go home, my laadli sits on my lap.” Salman Khan quipped, “When I go home, I have many laadlis sitting on my lap—that makes me happy.” Laughing, Shah Rukh concluded, “And that’s what led to our ‘fight.’”

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Clarifying the nature of their fallout, Salman joked, “There was no punching. It was more like an Andaz Apna Apna-style fight,” as both actors mimed a playful, armless scuffle, leaving the audience in splits. After the lighthearted exchange, Shah Rukh turned serious, saying, “We’re here to celebrate friendship in our film fraternity, and we hope it continues like this.”

Shah Rukh Khan also revealed how, after their disagreement, people tried to create further misunderstandings between them. “Many approached us separately, trying to provoke us—saying ‘SRK said this’ or ‘Salman said that.’ But neither of us entertained such talk. We strongly believed none of it was true,” he said. Salman Khan echoed the sentiment, adding, “I made such people shut up. And I’ve heard SRK did the same.”

Wrapping it up on a warm note, Shah Rukh said, “I hope this friendship continues. It’s not just friendship—it’s bhai-giri,” drawing laughter and applause from the audience.

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