When Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan owned the dance floor, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan turned into fanboys

It was a rare sight at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s star-studded reception when Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan joined forces to light up the dance floor with their dance moves. The arch rivals-turned-friends teamed up, hugged, and gave an entertaining performance while donning matching black outfits.

When Salman-Shah Rukh took over the stage, Bollywood actors such as Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Sonam, among others, just stood and watched them dance in ‘awe.’ The video also features Anil Kapoor who can be seen dancing energetically and seems astonished when Salman and Shah Rukh hug each other. It seems he was stuck by FOMO as Anil hugged Salman right away.

At one point, Salman took over and also joined Mika Singh and sang with him the famous song ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12’ from the film Judwaa. Shah Rukh, Anil and Ranveer joined Salman and did the original hook step from the Salman-Karishma film.

Varun Dhawan, who was seen in the reboot of the 1997 film Judwaa, also joined Salman and together they did the hook step. Sonam and Anand also join the clan on stage and are seen having a great time.

While Salman and Shah Rukh seem to be having a great time, Mika had earlier revealed his experience he had in Sonam-Anand’s wedding reception. Mika, while interacting with the media during the launch of the song Sama-The summer Love, had said that it was very difficult to make Salman and Shah Rukh dance together on the stage.

On the work front, Salman will be seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Shah Rukh will be seen in the much-awaited film Pathaan.