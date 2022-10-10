scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

When Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan owned the dance floor, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan turned into fanboys

At Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding reception, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan set the dance floor on fire as they danced and hugged each other.

Salman Khan Shah Rukh KhanSalman and Shah Rukh Khan seemed too happy in each others company. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It was a rare sight at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s star-studded reception when Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan joined forces to light up the dance floor with their dance moves. The arch rivals-turned-friends teamed up, hugged, and gave an entertaining performance while donning matching black outfits.

When Salman-Shah Rukh took over the stage, Bollywood actors such as Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Sonam, among others, just stood and watched them dance in ‘awe.’ The video also features Anil Kapoor who can be seen dancing energetically and seems astonished when Salman and Shah Rukh hug each other. It seems he was stuck by FOMO as Anil hugged Salman right away.

At one point, Salman took over and also joined Mika Singh and sang with him the famous song ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12’ from the film Judwaa. Shah Rukh, Anil and Ranveer joined Salman and did the original hook step from the Salman-Karishma film.

Varun Dhawan, who was seen in the reboot of the 1997 film Judwaa, also joined Salman and together they did the hook step. Sonam and Anand also join the clan on stage and are seen having a great time. 

Also read |When Rekha claimed Jaya Bachchan cried after watching her ‘love scenes’ with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Tears pouring down her face’

While Salman and Shah Rukh seem to be having a great time, Mika had earlier revealed his experience he had in Sonam-Anand’s wedding reception. Mika, while interacting with the media during the launch of the song Sama-The summer Love, had said that it was very difficult to make Salman and Shah Rukh dance together on the stage.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for IndiaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for India
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...Premium
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five monthsPremium
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five months

On the work front, Salman will be seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Shah Rukh will be seen in the much-awaited film Pathaan. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 03:44:23 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra continues to be preferred investment destination, AURIC holds great promise for investors: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rekha sindoor look birthday
Rekha turns 68: When the diva was asked about wearing sindoor, how she made it a fashion statement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement