Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reliving Karan Arjun days is heartwarming, see video

Salman Khan’s 53rd birthday party was a star-studded affair. While we saw the superstar matching steps with Sushmita Sen in an adorable video, now another video of Salman is going viral on social media.

The video features Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The short clip, shared by Salman on Twitter, begins with Karan Arjun song “Yeh Bandhan Toh Pyar Ka Bandhan Hai” and then moves to Salman-SRK sharing a heartwarming moment. Salman captioned the video as, “Karan + Arjun … fond memories @iamsrk.”

Karan Arjun was released in 1995. Salman and Shah Rukh have appeared in each other’s films over the years. Recently, the two shared screen space in SRK’s Zero.

Salman Khan rang in his birthday with family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse.

Apart from SRK, celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Grover, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Ameesha Patel, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, Jimmy Shergill, Mahesh Manjrekar, Satish Kaushik, Bobby Deol, Amrita Arora, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anees Bazmee, Ramesh Taurani and Sajid-Wajid among others were in attendance at the do.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Also starring Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif and Tabu in pivotal roles, the film will hit theaters on Eid 2019.