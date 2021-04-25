Salman Khan steps out to distribute 5000 meal packets to frontline workers in Mumbai

Salman Khan was seen inspecting food packets going out for frontline workers in Mumbai. (Photo: Rahul Kanal)

Mumbai has been under a lockdown for more than two weeks now as the city continues to report a surge in Covid-19 cases. During the lockdown all frontline workers like medical and police personnel, BMC workers and cleaners in the city have been on their toes as they keep the city going during such tough times.

Today Salman Khan stepped out to distribute refreshments and meals to all these frontline workers, and a video of the same has gone viral.

Shiv Sena’s youth wing — Yuva Sena’s core committe member Rahul Kanal, who has been executing this activity, shared with indianexpress.com that the actor today came down to check the quality of food that has been sent to the frontline heroes.

He said, “Salman bhai has immense respect for frontline workers. His mother even sends handmade tiffin for the police personnel that has been stationed outside his house on security duty. So Salman bhai thought since the lockdown is going on and these workers are on duty 24/7, we should start sending food packets for them and try and make it easier for them.”

He added, “We were at Bhaijaanz Kitchen today where the snacks are being prepared. We have sent out 5,000 packets on Sunday. For now we are sending these food packets from Byculla to Juhu and Bandra East to BKC, even at the jumbo Covid facility. In the coming days, double number of packets will go out.”

When India was hit with Covid-19 pandemic for the first time last year, Salman Khan had started a ‘Being Haangryy’ van to distribute ration to migrant workers stranded in the city without work.