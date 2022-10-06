Salman Khan sends best wishes to brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for his next, AS03. Watch announcement video

Aayush Sharma, who was last seen in 2021’s Antim: The Final Truth with Salman Khan, is ready for his next film. The announcement teaser of the film was shared by Salman on Thursday as the star offered his brother-in-law his best wishes. Unlike his last two films, the film is not being made by his superstar brother-in-law.

Previously Aayush had shared the teaser video on his Instagram with the caption, “Kuch logo ke liye raja, kuch ke liye rakshas. Kuch logo ke liye acha, kuch ke liye bura. Kaun hun main? (King for some, devil for others. Good for some, evil for others. Who am I?) The hunt begins soon!”

In the teaser video, Aayush can be seen chopping someone’s head with a sword. He then puts a crown on his head. The film has been directed by the duo named Fire & Ice (Ravi Verma & Imran Sardhariya). The film has been announced as AS03, which is how usually popular actors from the south film industry announce their films.

Aayush previously shared in a statement, “AS03 is a very special film with an astonishing concept that instantly connected with me. This is a very unique, intriguing and exciting film, with an extremely skilled team employed to deliver the best for the exemplary vision and concept. I am amazed every day working on it, and looking forward for the audience to explore this world.”

Aayush made his debut with the 2018 film Loveyatri, which was produced by Salman Khan. He was earlier announced as the lead hero in Kwatha, with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif in 2019 but no further development on the film has been reported since then.