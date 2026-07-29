Salman Khan sells Bandra West apartment for Rs 3.5 cr after buying it for Rs 2.88 cr

Salman Khan was recently in the news after reports claimed that the superstar is set to leave Galaxy Apartments, his home for over five decades, and move into a new six-storey seafront residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. Now, in another real estate development, the actor has sold an apartment in Bandra West for Rs 3.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. He had purchased the apartment in 2015 for Rs 2.88 crore.

The apartment is located in Shiv-Asthan Heights, a residential building in Bandra West. Property registration records show that the sale was registered on July 9, 2026. The buyers paid a stamp duty of Rs 21 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

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The apartment has a carpet area of 758 sq ft and comes with two car parking spaces. Based on the transaction value, the deal works out to around Rs 46,000 per sq ft on the carpet area. According to the documents, Salman Khan and the buyers later executed a deed of transfer on July 23, 2026, completing the legal transfer of ownership.

This is not the first property Salman Khan has sold in the locality. In July 2025, he sold another apartment in the same building, Shiv-Asthan Heights, for Rs 5.35 crore. That apartment measured 1,318 sq ft, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

‘I love staying at my flat in Bandra’

Speaking about Galaxy Apartments, the home where he has lived since childhood, Salman Khan had once explained why he prefers living in a flat over a sprawling bungalow. During an episode of *Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs*, he said, “I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child, I have taken the same left turn or right turn, and I would not have it any other way. The entire building is like one big family. When we were little, all the kids from the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there. Back then, there weren’t different houses; all the houses were treated as our own, and we would go into anyone’s house to eat food. I still stay in the same flat because I have countless memories attached to that house.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in an actioner directed by Vamshi Paidipally.