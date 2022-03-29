scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Must Read

Salman Khan says hosts should never ‘cross the line’ and humour shouldn’t be ‘below the belt’

Actor Salman Khan said that hosts should not cross the line, and that even he knows that there are limits that shouldn't be crossed. His comments came amid the ongoing Will Smith-Chris Rock fiasco at the Oscars.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 29, 2022 1:09:54 pm
Bigg Boss, Salman Khan, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, Goregaon, Fire accidents, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSalman Khan will host IIFA 2022. He has been hosting Bigg Boss for several years.

Actor Salman Khan at a press event on Monday said that a host should be ‘sensitive’ and not cross the line. His comments came amid the ongoing Oscars fiasco around Will Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock on stage, after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Salman, who hosts Bigg Boss and will be shouldering the duties at IIFA, was asked if hosts should be careful about what they say on stage as the audience has become quite sensitive. He said, “It’s important for a host to be sensitive. Humour should always be above the belt and never below the belt. I have hosted shows like Bigg Boss, Dus Ka Dum and so many live shows on stage.”

Also read |Will Smith will face ‘consequences’ for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, but just how severe can they be?

Salman was attending a press conference for IIFA Awards 2022, alongside Maniesh Paul, Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan. He added, “Whenever I have hosted Bigg Boss and something wrong has happened with one of the contestants that has made me angry or disappointed, I say it out in the show, but I know there’s a limit. End of the day, the contestants are also living in the house and they have to perform, so learn to be patient and sensitive towards them. I don’t cross a line. Whatever I have to say, I say it on the given Saturday and then on Sunday I am all normal. Even the contestants know that no one likes a blabbermouth or a loud mouth. If they blabber too much, it’s not going to help their careers. No one in the film industry wants to work with a blabbermouth.”

Smith slapped Rock at Monday’s Oscars after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance. The Academy has said that it will launch an investigation into the matter, and condemned Smith’s actions in a press statement. The actor also issued a public apology to Rock, who has decided not to file charges against him.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor
Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 29: Latest News

Advertisement