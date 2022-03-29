Salman Khan says hosts should never ‘cross the line’ and humour shouldn’t be ‘below the belt’

Actor Salman Khan at a press event on Monday said that a host should be ‘sensitive’ and not cross the line. His comments came amid the ongoing Oscars fiasco around Will Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock on stage, after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Salman, who hosts Bigg Boss and will be shouldering the duties at IIFA, was asked if hosts should be careful about what they say on stage as the audience has become quite sensitive. He said, “It’s important for a host to be sensitive. Humour should always be above the belt and never below the belt. I have hosted shows like Bigg Boss, Dus Ka Dum and so many live shows on stage.”

Salman was attending a press conference for IIFA Awards 2022, alongside Maniesh Paul, Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan. He added, “Whenever I have hosted Bigg Boss and something wrong has happened with one of the contestants that has made me angry or disappointed, I say it out in the show, but I know there’s a limit. End of the day, the contestants are also living in the house and they have to perform, so learn to be patient and sensitive towards them. I don’t cross a line. Whatever I have to say, I say it on the given Saturday and then on Sunday I am all normal. Even the contestants know that no one likes a blabbermouth or a loud mouth. If they blabber too much, it’s not going to help their careers. No one in the film industry wants to work with a blabbermouth.”

Smith slapped Rock at Monday’s Oscars after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance. The Academy has said that it will launch an investigation into the matter, and condemned Smith’s actions in a press statement. The actor also issued a public apology to Rock, who has decided not to file charges against him.