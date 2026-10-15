Salman Khan says he’ll take his secrets to grave, on past relationships: ‘Everyone forgets’

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Salman Khan’s latest appearance in the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 9 has been making headlines since its release. The actor spoke to host Karan Johar about his thoughts on love, having children, past work, and much more. During the episode, Salman dismissed the possibility of a biopic about his life, saying that he wants to take his life to his ‘grave’. The actor also called himself the ‘wrong person’ to give love advice to anyone.
When the surprise entrant Karisma Kapoor asked her Nishchaiy co-star Salman Khan to choose a director for a hypothetical film based on his life. The actor chose four filmmakers for various aspects of his life, but stated that he would never allow anyone to make a biopic on his life story. “Depending. If you want to make a comedy on my life, then David Dhawan. If you want to make a traditional tragic love story, then Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” he said.
He further added, “If you want to make a beautiful love story after love story, it would be Sooraj Barjatya. If you want to make an action kind of love story, of all the things that have happened in my life, etc then Kabir Khan. But a biopic of my life will never be made. My life will go to my grave.” When Karan asked Salman about his love story, the actor ignored the question altogether.
ALSO READ | Salman Khan recalls haunted bedroom at Galaxy Apartments: ‘Lights flickered, cupboards opened’
In the rapid-fire round, Karisma gave a few options of film titles to Salman, that sums up his love life. “Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge is out of question, because everyone forgets everyone. If you want to fall in love, then there is also a why, and it comes repeatedly,” he replied.
Salman continued, “So, this one is right. Lucky: No Time For Love is not appropriate because there has been enough time for love. There has been, and there will be time. Sanam Bewafaz let’s not talk about them now. Let’s move ahead. I’ll just say that I’ll go by with my first title, I have thought for myself – Maine Pyaar Kiya.”
The discussion on Koffee With Karan also touched upon the topic of love. Karisma Kapoor asked, “If his nephews Nirvaan, Arhaan, or Ayaan came to him for relationship advice…” Salman Khan instantly interrupted her question and responded, “Wrong person to come to,” adding, “I won’t even say go to your fathers.”
The first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9 is streaming exclusively on JioHotstar. The next episode is set to premiere next Wednesday.