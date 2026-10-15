Salman Khan says he’ll take his secrets to grave, on past relationships: ‘Everyone forgets’

Salman Khan’s latest appearance in the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 9 has been making headlines since its release. The actor spoke to host Karan Johar about his thoughts on love, having children, past work, and much more. During the episode, Salman dismissed the possibility of a biopic about his life, saying that he wants to take his life to his ‘grave’. The actor also called himself the ‘wrong person’ to give love advice to anyone.

When the surprise entrant Karisma Kapoor asked her Nishchaiy co-star Salman Khan to choose a director for a hypothetical film based on his life. The actor chose four filmmakers for various aspects of his life, but stated that he would never allow anyone to make a biopic on his life story. “Depending. If you want to make a comedy on my life, then David Dhawan. If you want to make a traditional tragic love story, then Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” he said.