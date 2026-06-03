‘Salman Khan sat through my standing ovation, then offered me Jai Ho’: Yash Tonk

Actor Yash Tonk has been in the industry for over two and a half decades now. While he has been a celebrated name in the Indian TV circuit, Yash actually started his career in the movies. In fact, for a long time, Yash also juggled films and TV shows; however, his career didn’t quite take off on the big screen. His last outing on the big screen was in 2019 in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika. Recently, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Yash revisited his films and also spoke about the amazing bond he shares with Salman Khan.

During the conversation, the Kahin Kissi Roz actor said that he was always unhinged about the TV actor tag. Even when his films didn’t work, he was reminded that he was predominantly a small-screen actor. Recalling one such criticism after his 2006 film Fight Club failed, Yash said, “Everybody has their opinion; you cannot make everyone happy.”

Also Read: Maatrubhumi gets first review: Subhash Ghai calls Salman Khan’s film a ‘must watch’

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He further shared his ‘paisa-vasool moment’ back then, and said, “Fight Club didn’t exactly work the way they were expecting it to. As a concept, the film didn’t have acceptance in India; however, I got a positive response for the film. I enjoyed working on the film; it was my first film with Sohail in their production. During the film’s trial, Salman Khan was also invited, and we hadn’t interacted much. The screening happened at Rajendra Kumar’s studios in Bandra. When the film ended, all the cast stood up and clapped for my character; I felt very proud. Salman Bhai was sitting throughout, but that’s him; only his presence is enough. However, he liked my performance, which is why he gave me two films after that – Main Aur Mrs Khanna and Jai Ho.”

Yash Tonk on equation with Salman Khan

Talking about his bond with Salman Khan, Yash further added, “I like his company; who doesn’t want to be with him. I have been to his house, his farmhouse. While Sohail is a good friend, Salman bhai is like a big brother; I get his affection, which is more than enough for me. Once during Jai Ho, Sohail was directing, and he had to wake up early the next day. We both were hanging out and decided to hit the bed after one drink. Just then, Sohail got a call that Salman bhai was calling him. My boy also got a call that I was being called too. Sohail started laughing and said, I will have to go. Then we went and partied till late at night; the next day I reached the set on time. Our call time was 7 am, and I was there.”

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“I never wanted to give the reason that because I was with Salman bhai, I was late,” Yash said. He also spoke about his journey on television and said he has earned so much from the profession that even if he doesn’t have work for two years, he would be unaffected. Yash was last seen on television in 2023, on the show Dhruv Tara.

As for Salman Khan, the superstar is currently in the news for a legal dispute with the makers of Kala Hiran. According to a report in India Today, Salman Khan has sent a legal notice to the makers seeking immediate removal of posters and other promotional materials related to the film. In the legal notice, Salman Khan has also reportedly alleged that the film is a gross violation of personality rights since the film is supposed to be inspired by the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case. Kala Hiran is directed by Bharata Srinate and produced by Amit Jani. Reacting to the legal notice, Amit Jani took to social media and said, “Salman Khan is intimidating people associated with Kala Hiran with a legal notice. The motive of this notice is that people get scared in the face of his stardom and glamour.”

Salman Khan and his team are yet to officially comment on the matter. Workwise, Salman Khan will be next seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace; the film is slated to release on 14th August 2026.