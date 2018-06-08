Salman Khan on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju: Nobody can play Sanjay Dutt better than himself

Salman Khan feels Sanjay Dutt would have played himself better than anyone else in Sanju. Salman Khan feels Sanjay Dutt would have played himself better than anyone else in Sanju.

The trailer of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role has been garnering a lot of appreciation from fans, critics and the Bollywood brigade. Everyone was left awestruck with Ranbir’s acting chops and expressed their excitement of seeing Sanjay Dutt’s biopic unfold on the silver screen on June 29. But Dutt’s close friend Salman Khan holds a different viewpoint from his contemporaries. For him, nobody can ever play Sanjay Dutt better than the actor himself.

Recently, during a media interaction, while promoting his film Race 3, Salman told the reporters that he liked the trailer of Sanju but he wished to see Dutt play himself in the film. “I was wondering why is someone other than him (Dutt) is playing his part in the film. I think the last 7-8 years of his life in the movie should have been done by himself as no one can do it better than him,” opined Salman. He added, “I have watched the trailer of Sanju and like always, Rajkumar Hirani has done a good job.”

Salman was also asked about his thoughts on the new generation of actors and their understanding of Indian cinema. The actor who has done almost 100 films in his three-decade-long career feels that the younger generation of actors is not getting the concept of Indian cinema right. He said, “I think Tiger (Shroff) is going to get it right this time and Varun (Dhawan) has been getting it right always. He did one off film but that he wanted to do. Also, the film did well and nobody lost anything, so it’s all good. Apart from that, I think everyone else is going slightly off. They think India is from Cuffe Parade to Andheri. They think all our emotions are slightly cliched or outdated.”

The one actor Salman seems to be a big fan is his Race 3 co-actor Anil Kapoor. Praising Kapoor, Salman said, “Anil (Kapoor) is going to take over Mr Bachchan’s roles. Anil Kapoor is the man now, All these character roles and powerful characters that Mr Bachchan started off like the angry young man to now, Anil is taking over that thing pretty well.”

Race 3 directed by Remo D’Souza and bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan Films will hit the theatres on June 15.

