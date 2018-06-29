Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to collaborate on a film titled Inshallah?

Race 3 star Salman Khan is reportedly collaborating with Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film titled Inshallah Race 3 star Salman Khan is reportedly collaborating with Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film titled Inshallah

The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan will, reportedly, be collaborating with Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The star, who is riding high on the success of his latest film Race 3, is all set to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The movie will be called Inshallah.

“Inshallah might be the title of the film that will reunite Sanjay and Salman. He got the title registered last week with IMPAA. And looking at Bhansali’s working style, he might take six to nine months to complete the final draft of the script, and he may start shooting by next year, after Salman is done with his other prior commitments including his next film, Bharat,” HT quoted a source as saying.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have previously collaborated on movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Saawariya and Khamoshi: The Musical.

At the work front, Salman Khan currently has his plate full. He is currently hosting the Sony Entertainment Television game show Dus Ka Dum, and will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The movie will also star Priyanka Chopra in a pivotal role, who has currently been making headlines, thanks to her rumoured relationship with American singer Nick Jonas.

Chopra and Khan have previously shared screen space in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-E-Ishq, and God Tussi Great Ho. Bharat is said to be an official remake of the Korean film called Ode to My Father and Khan will reportedly be seen in at least five different avatars in Bharat.

