Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt win hearts with appearance in Saudi film 7 Dogs trailer, fans say ‘We miss the OGs’. Watch

The trailer of an upcoming film 7 Dogs was released on Tuesday, and it has created a lot of buzz on social media. What grabbed eyeballs was cameos by Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the actor duo has major talking points in the high-octane action drama.

In the trailer video, Salman and Sanjay’s roles in 7 Dogs weren’t revealed, but hinted that they aren’t blink-and-miss cameos. It showcased Salman Khan in white suit, saying, “You know what he does? He documents his whole life.” Then, Sanjay Dutt enters with a gadget in hand and people walking behind him. Following which, the clip showed Salman sitting and asking one of the antagonists, “Why do you look like a criminal to me?” However, none of them were shown performing a lot of action in the trailer.