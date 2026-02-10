Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt win hearts with appearance in Saudi film 7 Dogs trailer, fans say ‘We miss the OGs’. Watch
Actors Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt recently starred in the trailer of Saudi film, 7 Dogs. Several fans flooded social media, calling the duo 'OGs'.
The trailer of an upcoming film 7 Dogs was released on Tuesday, and it has created a lot of buzz on social media. What grabbed eyeballs was cameos by Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the actor duo has major talking points in the high-octane action drama.
In the trailer video, Salman and Sanjay’s roles in 7 Dogs weren’t revealed, but hinted that they aren’t blink-and-miss cameos. It showcased Salman Khan in white suit, saying, “You know what he does? He documents his whole life.” Then, Sanjay Dutt enters with a gadget in hand and people walking behind him. Following which, the clip showed Salman sitting and asking one of the antagonists, “Why do you look like a criminal to me?” However, none of them were shown performing a lot of action in the trailer.
As soon as the film’s trailer was unveiled, edited clips of Sanjay and Salman’s appearances surfaced on social media. Several fans flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement to see Salman and Sanjay share the screen space after over 25 years. The duo was a popular on-screen pair, featuring together in films like Saajan, Dus and Chal Mere Bhai.
When videos featuring Salman and Sanjay emerged on Reddit and X, a fan wrote in the comments, “I miss their (Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s) pairing.” Another person wrote, “Salman and Sanjay slayed.” “Bhai’s dialogue delivery in one scene is better than the whole Sikandar movie,” a third comment read. “Here only for Salman Khan, eagerly waiting to watch him in a big screen,” a fan expressed. Earlier, during the promotions of his film Sikandar, Salman had confirmed that he would be collaborating with Sanjay in an upcoming action movie.
7 Dogs stars Egyptian actors Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, and is based on the fight against a life-threatening new drug flooding the Middle East. The story has been written by Turki Al-Sheikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. The film is set to hit the theatres later this year.
