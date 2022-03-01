When Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala fought over Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega: ‘Salman threw his diary at me’

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said Salman Khan once threw his diary at him when he demanded certain dates from the actor for one of his past films. During a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sajid opened up about the incident, and said that they had a tiff while collaborating on Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega in 2000.

Sajid Nadiadwala, who’s worked with Salman Khan in various films, shared that another actor was the initial choice for Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, but he backed out of the project 20 days prior to production. That’s when Sajid offered the movie to Salman, who was then filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Shah Rukh Khan.

“He agreed to do the film but when I said shooting is in 20 days he refused because he didn’t have dates,” Sajid said. That’s because according to him, Salman was not available for five months as he was already working on four films simultaneously at that time. This lead to the two having a spat.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan have collaborated in several films. (Photo: Express Archives) Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan have collaborated in several films. (Photo: Express Archives)

“Out of anger Salman threw his schedule diary at me saying, ‘See there’s nothing here’. I picked up the diary and adjusted his dates,” Sajid added. He further revealed that he cancelled some of his dates to adjust the schedule.

“Three days later his boy, Raju, came to me to take his diary. He said, ‘Give back the diary, Salman is saying he has to go for shooting but doesn’t know where to go’,” Sajid said. Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega eventually got completed within three months,” Sajid added.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan have teamed up for hit films such as Jeet, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Judwaa, Jaan-E-Mann and Kick. Their upcoming projects are Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2.